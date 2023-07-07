Hindu Undivided Family – Is it a ‘divisive’ setup?

Less than 2% of India’s taxpaying population are HUFs. The Law Commission had recommended abolition of this British-era law in 2018. Yet, the HUF benefit remains available to Hindu, Jain & Sikh families across India, except in the state of Kerala.

Hectic parleys in the corridors of power have set the ball rolling on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The basic mandate of the UCC is to subsume all personal laws under one giant umbrella and establish one Civil Code.

The task of drafting a Civil Code that could uniformly apply to all citizens is a herculean task, to say the least, especially for a country, as diverse as India. However, there is a setup that may look like an antithesis to the spirit of a Uniform Civil Code — the Hindu Undivided Family and the tax benefits associated with it.

What Is HUF?

As per the Income Tax Department, HUF