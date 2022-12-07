Himmatnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Himmatnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Himmatnagar constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Himmatnagar is an assembly constituency in the Sabarkantha district in the North Gujarat region of Gujarat.

The Himmatnagar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Himmatnagar was won by Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda (Rajubhai Chavda) of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda (Rajubhai Chavda) defeated Indian National Congress (INC) party's Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the INC's Patel Chavda Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh (Rajubhai Chavda) .

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda (Rajubhai Chavda garnered 94,340 votes, securing 47.43 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,712 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.88 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 0.88% 2017 BJP 7.8% 2022 TBA TBA

The dominant community in the Himmatnagar constituency is the Other Backward Class, while the Scheduled Class population in the Himmatnagar constituency is 11.04 percent.