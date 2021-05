The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday elected Himanta Biswa Sarma as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma will succeed Sarbananda Sonowal as the Chief Minister of Assam.

Sarma's name was proposed by Sonowal and seconded by BJP state party president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and newly elected Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.

The party's central leadership had summoned Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both contenders for the top post, to New Delhi on Saturday for discussions on the formation of the next government in the state.

The BJP had not announced the name of the chief minister before the polls and speculations are rife for the last one week on who would be the next chief minister of the state.

Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance has secured 75 seats with BJP winning 60 while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.