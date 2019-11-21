#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Himanta Biswa Sarma backs Amit Shah’s plan to redo NRC in Assam, Congress and others oppose move

Updated : November 21, 2019 03:25 PM IST

Former Assam chief minister and founding president of Asom Gana Parishad, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta said that it is an attempt to sabotage the entire Supreme Court-monitored exercise.
A total of 3,11,21,004 people were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC and 19,06,657 were left out when the supplementary list of inclusion and exclusion status of applicants was published on August 31, 2019.
The opposition Congress, however, chose to oppose the Centre’s plan to redo the NRC in Assam.
