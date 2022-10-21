Himachal Pradesh polls: Congress releases second list of 17 candidates

By CNBCTV18.COM

The Congress released its second list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has given tickets to former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri from Bharmour-SC seat and Harish Janartha from the Shimla assembly constituency.

Bharmouri had lost the seat last time. The HP youth Congress leader Surjit Bharmouri was seeking the party ticket from Bharmour.

The party had earlier released a list of 46 candidates. According to the first list, the party has fielded all its sitting MLAs, including former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh from the Shimla Rural constituency. Former BJP leader Dyal Pyari, who switched over to the Congress a few days ago, will contest from the Pachhad (SC) seat.

The election to the 68-member Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 12. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the hill state this time and has made a number of promises to the electorate, including the implementation of old pension scheme in the state. In the 68-member assembly, the BJP currently has 43 members and the Congress 22. There are two Independents and one CPI(M) MLA.

With inputs from PTI