Himachal Pradesh polls: BJP releases second list of 6 candidates

By CNBCTV18.com

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released the second list of six candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Yesterday, the BJP released its first list of 62 candidates for the polls to the 68-member assembly. The party dropped 11 sitting MLAs, including a cabinet minister, and changed the seats of two ministers -- Suresh Bharadwaj and Rakesh Pathania.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will contest from his current constituency Seraj. The name of the former chief minister and veteran party leader Prem Kumar Dhumal did not figure in the list. The BJP has in some earlier polls refrained from fielding those above 75 years of age.

Eight candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes figure in the list, while only three seats are reserved under the 'ST category'. Around two-thirds of the recommended candidates are graduates and post-graduates.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for November 12 and the last date for filing nominations is October 25.

The result will be declared on December 8.

With inputs from PTI