    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    Himachal Pradesh polls: BJP releases second list of 6 candidates

    Himachal Pradesh polls: BJP releases second list of 6 candidates

    Himachal Pradesh polls: BJP releases second list of 6 candidates
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will contest from his current constituency Seraj. The name of former chief minister and veteran party leader Prem Kumar Dhumal did not figure in the list.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released the second list of six candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Yesterday, the BJP released its first list of 62 candidates for the polls to the 68-member assembly. The party dropped 11 sitting MLAs, including a cabinet minister, and changed the seats of two ministers -- Suresh Bharadwaj and Rakesh Pathania.
    Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will contest from his current constituency Seraj. The name of the former chief minister and veteran party leader Prem Kumar Dhumal did not figure in the list. The BJP has in some earlier polls refrained from fielding those above 75 years of age.
    Eight candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes figure in the list, while only three seats are reserved under the 'ST category'. Around two-thirds of the recommended candidates are graduates and post-graduates.
    Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for November 12 and the last date for filing nominations is October 25.
    The result will be declared on December 8.
    With inputs from PTI
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    BJPHimachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh election 2022

    Previous Article

    75,000 youth to get government jobs, PM Modi to hand over appointment letters on Oct. 22

    Next Article

    Diwali 2022: Check out these irresistible offers on fashion and festive wear

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng