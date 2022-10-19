Himachal Pradesh polls: BJP releases list of 62 candidates, Jairam Thakur to file nomination today

Mini
CM Jairam Thakur will submit the papers to the Thunag sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the returning officer (RO) for the Seraj Assembly Constituency, today, after taking blessings from his mother Briku Devi and deities 'Kuldevta' and 'Kuldevi'.
Recommended ArticlesView All
From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President
IST4 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government
IST4 Min(s) Read
View: Bubble... bubble... toil and trouble!
IST6 Min(s) Read
BJP releases a list of 62 candidates for the upcoming #HimachalPradesh Assembly election.— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022
CM Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj, Anil Sharma to contest from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una.
The election is scheduled to be held on 12th November. pic.twitter.com/hm7ZX0UDle