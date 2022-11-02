Himachal Pradesh polls: PM Modi to address rallies from November 5-9

By Sangam Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Himachal Pradesh to address Bharatiya Janata Party election rallies from November 5-9. State BJP President Suresh Kashyap informed that the Prime Minister will address rallies in Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Kangra.

According to him, BJP chief JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar along with several other union ministers like Bhupender Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani would be visiting the state. BJP spokesperson and party's popular face on TV debates - Sambit Patra will also address election meetings in various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, BJP suspended five of its rebel leaders from the primary membership of the party earlier this week. The names of the suspended leaders include - vice-president of Himachal unit Kripal Parmar and former MLAs Tejwant Singh Negi (Kinnaur), Kishori Lal (Anni), Manohar Dhiman (Indora), KL Thakur (Nalagarh).

The last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers was October 29. The voting for the 68-seat Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 12 with the counting taking place on December 8. Presently, the ruling party BJP currently has 43 members in the assembly while the opposition Congress has 22. There are two Independents and one CPI(M) MLA.