As per CMIE's latest report, at 9.2 percent, the unemployment rate in Himachal Pradesh is higher than the national average of 7.8 percent and the youth are not happy. They blame the government for not creating ample job opportunities for them.

As per CMIE's latest report, at 9.2 percent, the unemployment rate in Himachal Pradesh is higher than the national average of 7.8 percent and the youth are not happy. They blame the government for not creating ample job opportunities for them.

Political parties have been quick to make this a major plank in their campaigns, with both BJP and Congress promising 1 lakh government jobs to the Himachali youth. CNBC-TV18's Santia Gora reports that for the people in Himachal, this number is a pittance.

20 year old Neha Sharma is from Chamba, 335 kilometers from Shimla city. She came to Shimla for her PhD in political science but is certain that even that PhD will not guarantee her a job in the state, given its poor employment track record. Not surprising then, that unemployment is a major issue that political parties have been using as state assembly elections draw near.

Sharma said, “Unemployment is the major issue for me. Government hasn't done enough to create job opportunities.”

Data from the state government says that over 8.82 lakh youth have registered at employment exchanges in Himachal Pradesh, and experts believe this is only a fraction of the unemployed youth in the state. The Congress has promised 1 lakh government jobs and 5 lakh private jobs should it be voted to power... but knows this will be tough.

Vikramaditya Singh, Congress MLA from Shimla rural said, “The most important thing is our own resource mobilization.”

The BJP also acknowledges the problem, but says its government has made some solid inroads on this front.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur said, “We have created 60,000 jobs in last 5 years which is far more compared to previous years.”

The youth, however, are not impressed. They say the state government has announced 1300-1400 vacancies last month but that is not enough considering the population of Himachal Pradesh.

The influx of industry into the state in the early 2000s has slowed down, with the tax holidays offered by the centre and the state government coming to an end. While the bigger players that entered have stuck around, some of the smaller players have moved operations to states like Telangana, which offer easier terms and more attractive schemes - taking jobs with them.

Also Read: Water shortage a key issue in Himachal Pradesh elections

Political parties are claiming that they will focus on bringing more private industries to Himachal Pradesh which will also generate jobs for the people of the state in private sector. But the fact of the matter is that even the existing private setups prefer cheap labour, which mostly comprises outsiders, restricting job opportunities for Himachalis. In the meantime, people of the state continue to move out of Himachal to earn their livelihoods.