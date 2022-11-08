Himachal Pradesh elections: Criminals, crorepatis, ‘school-pass’ pepper candidate list

By Nishtha Pandey

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: A report stated that of the 412 candidates analysed, 94 (23%) have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of them, 50 (12%) have declared serious criminal cases versus 31 (9%) in the last elections.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on November 12. The two major contesting parties in the state are The Indian National Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). For the 68 Assembly seats in the hill state, 413 candidates are in the race.

An analysis of the self-attested affidavits submitted by 412 candidates contesting the election this year was conducted by Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) to determine the candidates' literacy and income levels, as well as their criminal records, ahead of the elections.

Among the 412 candidates analysed, 201 are from national parties, 67 are from state parties, 45 are from unrecognised parties, and 99 are running independently.

94 candidates have a criminal history

The report stated that out of 412 candidates, 94, or 23 percent, of candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

In the 2017 state elections, when 338 candidates were analysed, the number stood at 61, which was 18 percent of the candidates analysed.

The report noted that of 50 candidates, that is nearly 12 percent of the total, have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, compared to 31 candidates or 9 percent of the total in the last elections.

In the analysis of candidates from the major parties, seven (64 percent) out of 11 candidates analysed from the CPI(M), 36 (53 percent) out of 68 candidates analysed from the INC, 12 (18 percent) out of 68 candidates analysed from the BJP, 12 (18 percent) out of 67 candidates analysed from AAP, and two (4 percent) out of 53 candidates analysed from the BSP declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the candidates, five have declared crimes against women, while two have been charged with murder.

A total of nine of the 68 constituencies going to polls are ‘red alert’ constituencies, which means three or more candidates have declared criminal cases against them.

Crorepati candidates

There is no doubt that money power plays a large role in elections. It’s a given that the major political parties provide tickets to wealthy people. The average assets of candidates contesting this election has been valued at Rs 4.65 crore, stated the report.

A total of 226 candidates, who make up 55 percent of the total analysed, contesting this year in Himachal Pradesh are crorepatis.

When it comes to party-wise data 61 (90 percent) out of 68 candidates analysed from INC, 56 (82 percent) out of 68 candidates analysed from BJP, 35 (52 percent) out of 67 candidates analysed from AAP, four (36 percent) out of 11 candidates analysed from CPI(M) and 13 (25 percent) out of 53 candidates analysed from BSP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The wealth of at least 21 percent of candidates exceeds Rs 5 crore, while the wealth of 18 percent is between Rs 2-5 crore.

The report further details the assests of re-contesting candidates. For 58 re-contesting MLAs in 2022 in the state the average asset is Rs 12.08 crore against Rs 9.30 crore in 2017. Between the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections of 2017 and 2022, the average asset growth for these 58 re-contesting MLAs is at Rs 2.77 crore.

How educated are the candidates?

While 246 (60 percent) candidates have stated that they have a degree or above, a staggering 154 (37 percent) candidates have just declared that they are just "school-pass," meaning that they have qualifications to be between 5th-12th grade. Eight (2 percent) of the candidates have a diploma. While two candidates have stated that they are only literate, and two candidates have stated that they are illiterate.