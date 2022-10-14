Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises 5 lakh jobs, drug policy if Congress comes to power

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi also promised Rs 1500 per month to women of the state, mobile clinics and strengthening of Public Health Centers (PHC).

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday that her party's focus in Himachal Pradesh would be employment. She announced that if Congress comes into power in Himachal, the government would provide 1 lakh jobs after a discussion at the first cabinet meeting. She also assured a total of 5 lakh jobs in the state.

"We will focus on employment... A startup fund of Rs 680 crore will be generated...those wanting to set up a start-up, will get the loan on zero percent (interest)... and a separate fund will be formed," Gandhi said while addressing public during a rally in Solan, Himachal Pradesh , on Friday.

She added that the Old pension scheme (OPS) will also be discussed in that meeting and implemented as soon as the Congress government comes to power.

Priyanka Gandhi also promised Rs 1500 per month to women of the state and strengthening of Public Health Centers (PHC). She further mentioned that the government, if led by the Congress, will bring provisions for a "food procession park" and establish four English-medium schools.

She mentioned that a drug policy will be formulated and de-addiction centres will be established in view of "drug problems" in the state.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will take place this year.