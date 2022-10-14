    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises 5 lakh jobs, drug policy if Congress comes to power

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises 5 lakh jobs, drug policy if Congress comes to power

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises 5 lakh jobs, drug policy if Congress comes to power
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi also promised Rs 1500 per month to women of the state, mobile clinics and strengthening of Public Health Centers (PHC).

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday that her party's focus in Himachal Pradesh would be employment. She announced that if Congress comes into power in Himachal, the government would provide 1 lakh jobs after a discussion at the first cabinet meeting. She also assured a total of 5 lakh jobs in the state.
    "We will focus on employment... A startup fund of Rs 680 crore will be generated...those wanting to set up a start-up, will get the loan on zero percent (interest)... and a separate fund will be formed," Gandhi said while addressing public during a rally in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on Friday.
    Follow full coverage of Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 here
    She added that the Old pension scheme (OPS) will also be discussed in that meeting and implemented as soon as the Congress government comes to power.
    Priyanka Gandhi also promised Rs 1500 per month to women of the state and strengthening of Public Health Centers (PHC). She further mentioned that the government, if led by the Congress, will bring provisions for a "food procession park" and establish four English-medium schools.
    She mentioned that a drug policy will be formulated and de-addiction centres will be established in view of "drug problems" in the state.
    The Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will take place this year.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Assembly Elections 2022CongressHimachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh election 2022pension schemePriyanka Gandhi

    Previous Article

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly election voting on November 12, result on December 8 | Latest updates

    Next Article

    When Sonia Gandhi crushed it — a look at the last Congress presidential polls back in 2000

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng