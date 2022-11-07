Himachal Pradesh elections: Which way will the influential Apple farming community swing? Here’s a ground report

India's overall Apple production is 2.4 million metric tonnes - out of which over 26 percent comes from Himachal. Apple production generates revenue of around Rs 5000-5500 crore in Himachal contributing around 5 percent to the state's GDP.

Himachal Pradesh is known for its Apple orchards. The fruit crop plays a major role in the state's economy.

However the industry has been going through a tough phase for the last few years. Forty-seven-year-old Rinku Chauhan grows apples on his 8 acre orchard and the increasing cost of production has hit his earnings.

“One pesticide bag which used to cost Rs 800 now costs more than double. Carton and other packaging material is also 20 percent more expensive. Our cost of production has increased but income hasn't,” Chauhan said.

There are multiple issues at play but GST on packaging material which went to 18 percent as compared to 12 percent pre-GST is being blamed as a big issue.

There were COVID lockdowns which interrupted exports, and then this year's bumper crop hit prices and revenues.

Farmer leader and apple grower Harish Chauhan said that private players keep fluctuating the prices and there is no MSP for apples.

The community is also unhappy with the growing influence of organised private players. Apple growers believe that the private players are allowed to operate without proper checks and balances.

Pushan Sharma, Director at CRISIL Research, said, “In terms of final prices which farmers fetch, private players make a huge impact. Last year, the price set by private players was Rs 72/kg then it was brought up to Rs 76/kg and then with the supply glut, the price was revised downwards.”

The ruling BJP believes that it has done everything to help the Apple farmers.

“We helped Apple orchardists in every form and capacity. The agitation is political caused by our opponents,” the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur said.

Though the Congress is claiming that it will pay special attention to the needs of apple growers, the party doesn't seem to have a concrete plan.

Vikramaditya Singh of Congress said the party would form a high powered committee to decide on an MSP. The Apple growing community realises that as of now these parties are making tall claims and unrealistic promises.

Apple growers influence 20 out of 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. The community is one of the most significant vote bank of the state, that's why every party wants to impress them. All these parties are making all sort of claims and promises, but the community is still waiting for these parties to come up with an actual, concrete plan to resolve their issues.