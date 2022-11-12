Himachal Pradesh election latest updates: Only 4% polling till 9 am, PM Modi asks voters to register a voting record

The Election Commission has 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary voting stations in far flung areas. Of these, 789 are vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones.
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son & party MLA Vikramaditya Singh cast their votes for #HimachalPradeshElections, in Rampur, Shimla. pic.twitter.com/ptIsIXlRRw— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur & his family cast their votes in Seraj Assembly constituency for #AssemblyElections2022; visuals from polling station 44 in Mandi— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
Confident of a grand win. Feedback is great. Most importantly, people are casting their votes peacefully, he said. pic.twitter.com/UbPnheSuej
हिमाचल प्रदेश की सभी विधानसभा सीटों के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। देवभूमि के समस्त मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने वाले राज्य के सभी युवाओं को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022
Himachal Pradesh | People cast their votes in Shimla for the #AssemblyElections2022— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
Voting should be taken more as a responsibility; today's generation takes it very lightly. There should be more progress & more facilities should be given in rural areas, said a voter pic.twitter.com/tLhkzQY4mW