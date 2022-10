Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Full list of BJP, Congress candidates

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The voting for the 68-member Assembly will be on November 12 and the result will be declared on December 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have rolled out the names of the candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

Some of the prominent candidates of the BJP are -- Jai Ram Thakur, Anil Sharma.

Some of the prominent candidates of the Congress are -- Vikramaditya Singh, Khimi Ram, Thakur Singh Bharmouri

Himachal has seen alternate governments of the BJP and the Congress for many decades now and that is what the party has pinned its hopes on. In 2017 assembly polls, the BJP bagged 44 seats and the Congress 21 in the 68-member assembly, with the ruling party getting a vote share of 48.8 percent and the grand old party 41.7 percent.

In 2012, the Congress had won the assembly polls bagging 36 seats and the BJP could get only 26.

Here is the full list of candidates