26 Congress leaders join BJP less than a week before Himachal Pradesh assembly elections

26 Congress leaders join BJP less than a week before Himachal Pradesh assembly elections

The Congress leaders joined the BJP in the presence of the state chief minister Jairam Thakur, BJP's Sudhan Singh as well as the party's Shimla candidate Sanjay Sood. 

As many as Congress leaders have joined the Bhartiya Janata Party less than a week before the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections slated to be held on November 12.

The 26 leaders included the Pradesh Congress Committee's former general secretary Dharampal Thakur Khand.
The leaders joined the BJP in the presence of the state chief minister Jairam Thakur, BJP's Sudhan Singh as well as the party's Shimla candidate Sanjay Sood.
Thakur, extending a warm welcome to all BJP workers, said, "Let us work together for the BJP's historic victory."
Earlier, JP Nadda, the BJP national president, exuded confidence in the party's victory and said the people of the state trusted the Prime Minister.
During the PM's rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, he too shared similar sentiments that the people of the state trusted the party and would re-elect it.
Also Read: The BJP seems ahead in Gujarat, but AAP may emerge as a challenger to Congress | View
