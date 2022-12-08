English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Winners, losers and margins

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Winners, losers and margins

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Winners, losers and margins
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 8, 2022 8:53:46 PM IST (Published)

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: The outgoing Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur won by over 38000 votes while one of the chief candidates for the state's new CM, Mukesh Agnihotri of Congress, won his seat of Haroli against BJP’s Ram Kumar by just 9148 votes.

Congress has bagged Himachal Pradesh, securing 40 of the 68 seats in the State Legislative Assembly. The much-needed electoral win for the Congress comes at a time when the party has been struggling both at the state and central levels. The incumbent BJP, which won 25 seats, conceded defeat amid Congress’ worries over poaching of its MLAs by the ruling party.

Recommended Articles

View All
What led to Congress' win in Himachal Pradesh elections 2022? 6 factors to look at

What led to Congress' win in Himachal Pradesh elections 2022? 6 factors to look at

IST3 Min(s) Read

India's cotton exports to shrink close to 30 percent in FY23

India's cotton exports to shrink close to 30 percent in FY23

IST3 Min(s) Read

UPI's single-block-and-multiple-debits feature — What is it and who will benefit?

UPI's single-block-and-multiple-debits feature — What is it and who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

How AAP entered Modi stronghold to become national party to challenge him in 2024

How AAP entered Modi stronghold to become national party to challenge him in 2024

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here are some of the more important winners and losers in the state Assembly elections.


Jairam Thakur: The outgoing Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur won Seraj, which he has been winning since 1998. Thakur won by over 38,000 votes against Congress rival Chet Ram.

Mukesh Agnihotri: One of the chief candidates for the state's CM, Mukesh Agnihotri of Congress, won his seat of Haroli against BJP’s Ram Kumar by just 9148 votes.

Vikramaditya Singh: The son of former six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya stood for election from the Shimla Rural seat for the second time. He won the seat for INC with a margin of 13,860 against BJP’s Ravi Kumar Mehta.

Also read: Himachal election 2022: Pratibha Singh could be the next CM — who is she?

Suresh Bharadwaj: Four-time Shimla Urban MLA and incumbent minister Suresh Bharadwaj was fielded by the BJP in Kasumpti to secure the seat but he lost against INC’s Anirudh Singh by 8,655 votes.

Kuldeep Rathore: Former HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore stood from the newly-defined Theog seat, beating BJP’s Ajay Shyam by 5,269 votes.

Ashish Sharma: Independent candidate Ashish Sharma managed to repeat his feat of winning Hamirpur by beating Pusphpinder Verma of Congress by 12,899 votes.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Himachal election 2022Himachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh results

Previous Article

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Faadu: Something like this has not yet been explored in the Indian web series space

Next Article

Himachal Election Results 2022: Congress ousts BJP, says not afraid of 'Operation Lotus'