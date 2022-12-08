Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Winners, losers and margins

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: The outgoing Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur won by over 38000 votes while one of the chief candidates for the state's new CM, Mukesh Agnihotri of Congress, won his seat of Haroli against BJP’s Ram Kumar by just 9148 votes.

Congress has bagged Himachal Pradesh, securing 40 of the 68 seats in the State Legislative Assembly. The much-needed electoral win for the Congress comes at a time when the party has been struggling both at the state and central levels. The incumbent BJP, which won 25 seats, conceded defeat amid Congress’ worries over poaching of its MLAs by the ruling party.

Here are some of the more important winners and losers in the state Assembly elections.

Jairam Thakur: The outgoing Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur won Seraj, which he has been winning since 1998. Thakur won by over 38,000 votes against Congress rival Chet Ram.

Mukesh Agnihotri: One of the chief candidates for the state's CM, Mukesh Agnihotri of Congress, won his seat of Haroli against BJP’s Ram Kumar by just 9148 votes.

Vikramaditya Singh: The son of former six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya stood for election from the Shimla Rural seat for the second time. He won the seat for INC with a margin of 13,860 against BJP’s Ravi Kumar Mehta.

Suresh Bharadwaj: Four-time Shimla Urban MLA and incumbent minister Suresh Bharadwaj was fielded by the BJP in Kasumpti to secure the seat but he lost against INC’s Anirudh Singh by 8,655 votes.

Kuldeep Rathore: Former HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore stood from the newly-defined Theog seat, beating BJP’s Ajay Shyam by 5,269 votes.