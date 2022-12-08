Homepolitics news

Himachal Election Results 2022: Full list of winners from BJP, Congress and AAP

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 8, 2022 1:40:39 PM IST (Updated)

The Congress has taken a slender lead over the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 38 seats, as per the Election Commission data. Earlier, the exit polls had predicted a close contest between the two parties, with most of them giving an edge to the BJP.

S.No.Constituency nameWinning candidateWinning party
1Seraj
2Churah (SC)
3Bharmour (ST)
4Chamba
5Dalhousie
6Bhattiyat
7NurpurRanbir SinghBJP
8Indora (SC)
9Fatehpur
10Jawali
11Jaswan-Pragpur
12Jaisinghpur (SC)
13Sullah
14Nagrota
15Kangra
16Shahpur
17Dharamshala
18Palampur
19Baljinath (SC)
20Lahaul & Spiti (ST)
21Manali
22Banjar
23Anni (SC)
24SundernagarRakesh KumarBJP
25Nachan (SC)
26Darang (SC)
27Jogindernagar
28Dharampur
29MandiAnil SharmaBJP
30Balh (SC)
31Sarkaghat
32Bhoranj (SC)
33Sujanpur
34Hamirpur
35Nadaun
36Chintpurni (SC)
37Gagret
38Una
39Kutlehar
40Jhanduta (SC)
41Ghumarwin
42Bilaspur
43Sri Naina Deviji
44Arki
45Nalagarh
46Doon
47Solan (SC)
48Kasauli (SC)
49Pacchad (SC)
50Nahan
51Sri Renukaji (SC)
52Paonta Sahib
53Shillai
54Chopal
55Theog
56Kasumpti
57ShimlaHarish JanarthaCongress
58Shimla Rural
59Jubbal-Kotkhai
60Rohru (SC)
61Kinnaur (ST)
62Karsog (SC)
63Dehra
64Jawalamukhi
65Kullu
66Barsar
67Haroli
68Rampur (SC)

