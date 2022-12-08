Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has offered his resignation in face of the poor performance of the BJP.

The Indian National Congress won 39 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The party has already comfortably past the 35-mark needed for achieving a majority. The BJP bagged 26 seats. The much-needed electoral win for Congress comes with praise for the party workers, the party’s state leadership and the voters.

“People have given us the mandate, there is no need to fear. We can meet (our MLAs) anywhere including Chandigarh or in the state. Those who have won will be with us and we will form the government,” said Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, the Himachal Congress president.

“We are leading in 40 seats. We'll implement 10 guarantees in the state. We aren't afraid of 'Operation Lotus' if these figures continue then there won't be any such situation,” said Congress leader Rajiv Shukla to reporters. “If Congress wins in HP, we'll do everything in people's interest; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra worked hard and campaigned extensively,” he added.

“Old Pension Scheme had been demanded by other states too. In Himachal Pradesh, it was demanded by Government employees and their staff. The reasons will be analysed but Congress has won in north India after several years. This will boost morale & influence other states. When the election comes next year - in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh - you will see that a message has been sent,” Congress MP Anand Sharma told ANI.

“BJP considered itself strong in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi & Amit Shah visited the State several times, here today Congress is going to form the government with a full majority,” said Congress leader SS Sukhu.

Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has offered his resignation in face of the poor performance of the BJP. “I respect people's mandate and I want to thank the Prime Minister and other central leadership during the last 5 years. We'll stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We'll analyse our shortcomings and improve during the next term,” Thakur told reporters.