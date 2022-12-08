Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: A look at the closely fought battles

Congress is set to get the majority as it is leading in over 50 percent of the seats.

Congress has bagged Himachal Pradesh after winning 39 seats while the ruling BJP has won 26 seats, according to the latest update from the Election Commission.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur won from the Seraj seat in Mandi by a margin of 37,007 votes. He got 53,562 votes, which is 75.7 percent of the total votes. Congress’s Chet Ram polled 15,379

votes, which is about 21.73 percent of the total votes. While in another significant development, BJP’s Rakesh Kumar defeated Congress’ Sohan Lal by 8,125 votes in Sundernagar. In about 20+ constituencies of the total 68, the current margin is nearly less than 3,000 votes.

Here's a look at the tightly fought constituencies of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 where the margin is less than or close to 3000 votes.

Baijnath

Kishori Lal of Congress polled 29,338 votes to lead over Mulkh Raj of the BJP who garnered 25,892 votes.

Bhoranj

Suresh Kumar of the Congress garnered 24,779 votes while Anil Dhiman of the BJP polled 24,719 votes.

Bilaspur

Trilok Jamwal of the BJP polled 30,373 votes to lead with a margin of led with a margin of 379 votes over Bumber Thakur of the Congress who garnered 29,977 votes.

Churah

Hans Raj of BJP polled 32,095 votes to lead with a margin of led with a margin of 2642 votes over Yashwant Singh of the Indian National Congress who garnered 29,453 votes.

Darang

Puran Chand of the BJP polled 36,572 votes to lead with a thin margin over Kaul Singh of the Indian National Congress who garnered 35,954 votes.

Dharampur

Chander Shekhar of Congress polled 31,063 votes to lead whereas BJP’s Rajat Thakur got 28,037 votes.

Dharamshala

Sudhir Sharma of Congress polled 27,323 votes while Rakesh Kumar of the BJP voted 24,038 votes.

Indora

Malender Rajan of Congress polled 30,797 while BJP’s Reeta Devi got 28,547 votes.

Jaisinghpur

Yadvinder Goma of the Indian National Congress polled 28,058 votes while Ravinder Kumar Dhiman the Bharatiya Janata Party got 25,362 votes.

Jaswan Pragpur

Bikram Singh of the BJP polled 22,658 votes to lead over Surinder Singh Mankotia of the Indian National Congress who got 20,869 votes.

Jawali

Chander Kumar of the Indian National Congress polled 38,243 votes whereas Sanjay Guleria of the Bharatiya Janata Party got 35,212 votes.

Manali

Bhuvneshwar Gaur of the Indian National Congress polled 29,892 votes to lead whereas Govind Singh Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 26,935 votes.

Nahan

Ajay Solanki of the Indian National Congress polled 35,291 votes and Dr Rajeev Bindal of the Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 33,652 votes.

Rampur

Nand Lal of the Indian National Congress polled 28,397 while Kaul Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party got 27,830 votes.

Sarkaghat

Dalip Thakur of the BJP polled 27,346 votes while Pawan Kumar of the Indian National Congress garnered 2,5539 votes.

Shillai

Harshwardhan Chauhan of the Indian National Congress polled 32,093 votes to lead while Baldev Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party got 31,711 votes.

Shimla

Harish Janartha of the Indian National Congress polled 15,803 votes and Sanjay Sood of the Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 12,766 votes.

Sri Naina Devji

Randhir Sharma of BJP polled 28,878 votes to lead with a margin of led with a margin of 145 votes over Ram Lal Thakur of the Indian National Congress who garnered 28,733 votes.

Sri Renukaji

Vinay Kumar of the Indian National Congress polled 28,642 votes while Narain Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party got 27,782 votes.

Sujanpur

Rajinder Singh of the Indian National Congress polled 27,679 votes to lead while Ranjit Singh Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party got 27,280 votes.

Una

Satpal Singh Satti of the BJP polled 33,974 votes to lead with a thin margin over Satpal Singh Raizada of the Indian National Congress who garnered 32,238 votes.