Himachal Pradesh polls: Congress announces first list of 46 candidates

By Sangam Singh

The Congress released its first list of 46 candidates on Tuesday for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. The released list features names of all its sitting MLAs, including former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh from the Shimla Rural constituency.

However, the list failed to include the name of Virbhadra Singh's wife - Pratibha Singh. Former BJP leader Dyal Pyari and Khimi Ram, who switched over to the grand old party, have been given tickets from the Pachhad and Banjar assembly seat respectively.

Among other prominent names to feature in the list are former state party chief Kaul Singh Thakur who will now contest from the Darang assembly seat. However, in stark contrast to the party's "one family, one ticket" formula, his daughter, Champa Thakur, has been nominated from Mandi.

Col (retd) Dhani Ram Shandil will contest from his Solan seat while Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan from his Shillai seat. Rajinder Rana, who in the last election had defeated former chief minister P K Dhumal in Sujanpur constituency, will feature again as congress candidate from the same seat.

Former state minister and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Asha Kumari has been fielded from her Dalhousie seat.

In a major shock to the Congress, Aditya Vikram Singh resigned from the party after the announcement, PTI reported citing sources. Singh had bagged more than 45 percent of the votes in 2017 and was defeated by Surender Shourie of the BJP.

Polling for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled for November 12 with the Election Commission scheduled to declare the result on December 8. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.

The ruling party currently has 43 members, and the Congress has 22 MLAs. There are two Independents and one CPI(M) MLA in the state assembly. The grand old part is looking to increase its numbers as the saffron party will be facing anti-incumbency.