Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri hospitalised after sustaining head injury

Mukesh Agnihotri is a five-time legislator from Himachal's Haroli assembly constituency in Una district and is the first deputy chief minister of the state. He holds portfolios of Transport, Jal Shakti and Language, art and culture departments.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri sustained head injury on Tuesday after he slipped near his Shimla residence. As per the latest information, he was rushed to IGMC Shimla and is under treatment.

Doctors said Agnihotri is out of danger. As soon as news spread, state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the hospital to see Agnihotri and wished him speedy recovery.

Taking to social media, Agnihotri said he is fine and thanked people for their concerns and wishes.

हादसे में सिर पर चोट लगी है।प्रदेश भर से साथियों के संदेश प्राप्त हो रहे है।आप सभी का धन्यवाद।

