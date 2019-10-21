Himachal Pradesh bypoll: 8% polling in first hour in Pachhad, Dharamshala assembly seats
Updated : October 21, 2019 11:29 AM IST
About eight percent polling was recorded in the first hour for two assembly seats of Pachhad, Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.
The voting began at 8 am on Monday at a slow pace which is likely to pick up during the day.
A total of 202 polling stations have been set up for two seats.
