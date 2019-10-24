Politics
Himachal Pradesh bypoll 2019 results: BJP wins Dharamsala seat, all set to retain Pachhad
Updated : October 24, 2019 12:51 PM IST
BJP candidate Vishal Nehriya won Dharamsala by a margin of 6,673 votes.
In Pachhad, Reena Kashyap of the BJP is leading by 1,543 votes over her nearest rival Gangu Ram Musafir of the Congress.
