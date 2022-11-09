By CNBCTV18.com

Single-phase elections will be held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 and the results will be announced on December 8

The election campaign has reached a crescendo in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) assessing the damage caused by the recent rebellion and infighting by disgruntled party members.

The single-phase election will be held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 and the results will be announced on December 8. The state has a long political history of voting out the incumbent government, with the BJP and Congress coming to power alternatively since 1985. The ruling BJP is looking to buck the trend with the backing of 26 Congress leaders who recently jumped from the grand old party.

Here's a look at some of the key constituencies in Himachal Pradesh that will play an important role in electing the 68 members to its legislative Assembly.

Seraj

Incumbent Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has contested and won this seat since 1998. This year, he will again face Congress’ Chet Ram, whom he had defeated in the 2017 election. The primary concern of this constituency is infrastructure with the locals complaining that the government has not done enough to connect their locality with better roads.

Sujanpur

BJP's Captain Ranjeet Singh will battle it out with Congress' Rajinder Singh Rana in the Sujanpur constituency. In 2017, Rana defeated then-BJP candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal with a margin of 1,919 votes. Rana was a protege of Dhumal.

Kasumpti

Congress’ Anirudh Singh has won the contest in the last two elections from Kasumpti. He is being challenged by BJP’s urban development minister Suresh Bharadwaj, who has won the elections four times from neighbouring Shimla Urban. Singh may have an edge over Bharadwaj, who is being looked at as an outsider.

Haroli

Haroli is a key Congress constituency that the party has been winning despite the BJP’s growing power in the state. Congress’ Mukesh Agnihotri, the Leader of the Opposition and also a prospective chief minister, will be looking for a fifth straight win. He has won twice from this constituency and earlier won from the Santokhgarh constituency. The senior legislator is being challenged by BJP spokesperson Ram Kumar. The constituency has recently been in the headline for Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone of a drug plant. BJP hopes to win this year’s election on that bulk drug park project.

Jaswan-Pragpur

BJP’s industries minister Bikram Singh won this seat in 2012 and 2017. In the previous election, Singh defeated Congress’ Surinder Singh Mankotia by a thin margin. This year, Congress has given the ticket to Mankotia again. The Aam Admi Party has fielded Sahil Chauhan from the Jaswan-Pragpur constituency in Kangra district.

Paonta Sahib

In the 2017 elections in Himachal Pradesh, power minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary of the BJP defeated Kirnesh Jung of the Congress with a margin of 12,619 votes to grab the Paonta Sahib Assembly seat. This year the two are set for a face-off again in the elections. Sukh Ram is reportedly being supported by Bhatis, considered Rajputs, Times Now reported. However, power supply and illegal mining are some central issues plaguing the constituency.

Shimla Rural

Shimla Rural has been the Congress bastion with the late Virbhadra Singh, Congress veteran and six-time CM, winning this seat in 2012. At present, his son, Vikramaditya Singh, is the sitting MLA and is contesting this year’s election against BJP’s Ravi Mehta. Key concerns in this constituency are housing, roads, and job opportunities.