Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022: Key promises from Congress manifesto; SWOT analysis

The Congress party has released its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for November 12. The party promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, provide free electricity up to 300 units monthly to all households, and set up a Rs 680 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

The party guaranteed employment opportunities for 5 lakh youth and monthly compensation of Rs 1,500 to Himachal's women aged between 18 and 60 years in the manifesto released on Saturday at its party headquarters in Shimla.

Other promises include setting up four English medium schools in every legislative assembly region of Himachal, free medical treatment in every village through mobile clinics and purchase of cow dung cakes at Rs 2 per kg.

The manifesto announced loans at nominal rates to taxi drivers and an increase in the period of permits from 10 years to 15 years.

The grand-old party also promised to dole out pensions to journalists and reduce fees for gun licences. Congress pledged to bring down the state's debt burden.

SWOT analysis

Strength – The upcoming Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh could be a close fight between the BJP and the Congress with the people showing anti-incumbency sentiments towards the ruling BJP.

Weakness: One of the biggest drawbacks for Congress is that it is affected by factionalism and fragmented leadership within the state unit.

Opportunity: The BJP’s move to deny candidature to 11 of its sitting MLAs, including a minister, has surprised the people of the state. The party also shifted the constituencies of two other ministers. A section of voters believes that the sudden selection of new BJP candidates is a strategic attempt by the party to offset the anti-incumbency factor.

Threat: Disgruntled over candidate selection, some members have filed their nominations as independent candidates. The rebellion over denials of candidature, which has affected the BJP as well, is a cause of worry given the backdrop of narrow winning and losing margins in the previous Assembly elections.