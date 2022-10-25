Congress banks on BJP's anti-incumbency, Virbhadra Singh's legacy in Himachal polls

By Sangam Singh

With the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh around the corner, the Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and legacy of party stalwart CM Virbhadra Singh to make its return back to the hill state. As a result, the party has chosen Pratibha Singh, wife of Virbhadra Singh, to lead the campaign in the state elections.

Besides, the congress has also made many promises, including restoration of the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, payment of Rs 1,500 to women and government jobs to all those working on outsourced employment.

Himachal has seen alternate governments of the BJP and Congress for many decades. In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP bagged 44 seats and the Congress 21 in the 68-member assembly. In terms of vote percentage, the saffron party maintained a seven percentage lead by receiving 48.8 percent against congress's 41.7 percent.

In 2012, the Congress won the assembly polls bagging 36 seats, and the BJP could get only 26 seats.

An aggressive Congress is now attacking the BJP, alleging that the saffron party has had nothing to showcase in the last five years and accusing chief minister Jairam Thakur of seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri alleging incompetence of the state government, said, "This is not national, but state elections and the chief minister should tell the people what he has done for the state. He has nothing to showcase, so he depends on the Prime Minister to take him home in these elections." Agnihotri also dubs Thakur a "non-performing" CM.

The Congress also accuses the BJP of doing nothing except event management and fake rhetoric.

In a significant jolt, Congress MLA Pawan Kajal, who was working president of the Himachal Congress, joined the BJP. MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Harsh Mahajan also quit the party to join the saffron party.

However, the Congress also has a former BJP state president Khimi Ram on its side and decided to field in the state polls.

However, the biggest challenge before India's grand old party is none other than facing internal rumblings and defections of some of its old timers in the recent past.

But another big problem in the state awaits to destroy its fortunes. The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party is also expected to queer the pitch for the grand old party. Congress would be looking not to allow AAP to repeat its Punjab and Delhi-like performance in Himachal.

Though the party has fielded some young leaders, including former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya and ex-minister BD Bali's son Raghubir Bali, it failed to field some of its youth leaders in the November 12 assembly polls.

-with inputs from PTI