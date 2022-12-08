Homepolitics news

Live | Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP leads on seven seats, Congress on three, show early trends

Live | Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP leads on seven seats, Congress on three, show early trends

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 8, 2022 9:12 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Himachal Election Result 2022 Live: The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading on seats, while the Congress is leading on three showed early trends. Exit polls had predicted a close contest between the two parties, with most of them giving an edge to the BJP.  Jairam Thakur, the current Chief Minister, is among 412 candidates contesting for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh.  He is fighting the polls from the Seraj Assembly constituency against Congress’s Chet Ram Thakur. The elections in Himachal took place in a single phase on November 12. Follow LIVE updates on the Himachal Election Result here.

Live Updates

Himachal Election results 2022: Early trends show BJP leading on 7 seats, Congress on 3

The Congress is currently leading on three seats in Himachal Pradesh, while the BJP is leading on seven.

Dec 8, 2022 9:06 AM

Himachal elections 2022 | A look at exit poll results

Dec 8, 2022 9:01 AM

Himachal Electiion Result 2022: Visuals from a counting centre in Shimla

Dec 8, 2022 8:47 AM

'Chaiwala' Sanjay Sood in fray for Shimla Urban seat

Himachal Elections Results: As suspense continues in Himachal Pradesh, there's a "chaiwala" who is contesting the elections from the Shimla Urban seat. Sanjay Sood is in the fray on a BJP ticket. He used to serve tea outside the BJP office. 

Dec 8, 2022 8:30 AM

BJP banks on clean image of CM Jairam Thakur | a SWOT analysis

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 Results: The AAP’s entry into the elections could be an advantage for BJP as the party could eat into the seats of the Congress. Find out all about the BJP's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the hill state here.

Dec 8, 2022 8:23 AM

Himachal Election Result Live: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Elections has begun. Here are the visuals from the counting hall in Mandi where all preparations have been made. 

Dec 8, 2022 8:16 AM

Himachal Election Result Live: Counting of votes has begun in Himachal Pradesh. The elections for 68 assembly seats had taken place on November 12. The results will be declared today. Check out this live blog for early trends.

Dec 8, 2022 8:05 AM

Key issues in Himachal Pradesh elections

Himachalis somehow sail through summers but when snow blocks roads for days and even water tankers can't reach these hilly areas, people are left without water for days. Chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur said, "In 2018 there was water shortage for a small period but the problem is not that acute."

But government data said otherwise. Records with the Jal Shakti Vibhag of the Himachal Pradesh government show that till December 2021, the state government provided households with 40 litres of water per capita per day — much lower than the requirement of 70 litres of water per capita per day.

In a recent report to Asian Development Bank, the state has also admitted that 'most of the water pipes are in extremely poor condition with leakage'. Even in urban areas, the state administration has accepted that there's at least 25 percent of water wastage due to leakage.

Read more here

Dec 8, 2022 7:51 AM

Himachal Electiion Result 2022 Live: List of BJP and Congress candidates in fray

It's going to be a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress in Himachal. Both the parties are keeping their fingers crossed as the counting for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections is about to begin. But first, let take a look at the full ist of BJP and Congress candidates in fray. Check the full list here.

Dec 8, 2022 7:41 AM

Mandi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mandi is an assembly constituency in the Mandi district in the upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. This year the key candidates from the Mandi constituency were Anil Sharma (BJP), Champa Thakur (Congress), and Chet Ram (BSP).

Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news. Click here

Dec 8, 2022 7:32 AM

Himachal Election Result Live: The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will begin at 8 am. Here are visuals from counting centre, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, in Shimla.

Dec 8, 2022 7:20 AM

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Top battles to look out for

Seraj

Incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has contested and won this seat since 1998. This year, he will again face Congress’ Chet Ram, whom he had defeated in the 2017 election. 

Sujanpur

BJP's Captain Ranjeet Singh is fighting the poll battle against Congress' Rajinder Singh Rana in the Sujanpur constituency. In 2017, Rana defeated then-BJP candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal with a margin of 1,919 votes. Rana was a protege of Dhumal.

Haroli

Haroli is a key Congress constituency that the party has been winning despite the BJP’s growing power in the state. Congress’ Mukesh Agnihotri, the Leader of the Opposition and also a prospective chief minister, will be looking for a fifth straight win.

Read more here

Dec 8, 2022 7:15 AM

History of himachal Pradesh politics | IN BRIEF

Himachal Pradesh has a long political history of voting out the incumbent government. Since 1985, the BJP and the Congress have alternatively formed the government in the hill state. This year, the BJP is banking on ‘development’ work during its rule to retain power. In 2017, the BJP had won 44 seats, the Congress had won 21 seats and the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) had won only one seat. Two seats were bagged by Independent candidates.

Dec 8, 2022 6:49 AM

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: What the exit polls predicted

Exist polls estimated a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress. Most of the exit polls predicted zero sears for the AAP. In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.

P-MARQ Exit Poll

This exit poll predicted a BJP victory in the Himachal elections with 34-39 seats in the 182-seat assembly. The Congress was predicted to win 28-33 seats and the AAP 0-1 seat.

India TV-Matrize Exit Poll

Another survey conducted by Matrize predicted that the governing party will retain 35–40 seats and the Congress would hold 26–31. No seats are expected to be won by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Read more here

Dec 8, 2022 6:38 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to the CNBCTV-18 LIVE blog where you can catch live updates on Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: All eyes are set on the outcome as the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. As many as 412 candidates are in the fray across for 68 assembly constituencies. Jairam Thakur, the current Chief Minister and BJP leader, is among the key candidates. The elections in Himachal Pradesh took place on November 12 and the results will be declared on Thursday. 

The hill state witnessed an intense campaign with the BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress backing on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. The emergence of the AAP as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle.

Both the BJP and the Congress have claimed victory in the state which has had a tradition of changing governments for the past several years. If the BJP wins, then it will beat the anti-incumbency and change the trend of the alternate government in the state. Parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray.

Dec 8, 2022 6:19 AM