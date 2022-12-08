'Chaiwala' Sanjay Sood in fray for Shimla Urban seat
Himachal Elections Results: As suspense continues in Himachal Pradesh, there's a "chaiwala" who is contesting the elections from the Shimla Urban seat. Sanjay Sood is in the fray on a BJP ticket. He used to serve tea outside the BJP office.
BJP banks on clean image of CM Jairam Thakur | a SWOT analysis
Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 Results: The AAP’s entry into the elections could be an advantage for BJP as the party could eat into the seats of the Congress. Find out all about the BJP's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the hill state here.
Key issues in Himachal Pradesh elections
Himachalis somehow sail through summers but when snow blocks roads for days and even water tankers can't reach these hilly areas, people are left without water for days. Chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur said, "In 2018 there was water shortage for a small period but the problem is not that acute."
But government data said otherwise. Records with the Jal Shakti Vibhag of the Himachal Pradesh government show that till December 2021, the state government provided households with 40 litres of water per capita per day — much lower than the requirement of 70 litres of water per capita per day.
In a recent report to Asian Development Bank, the state has also admitted that 'most of the water pipes are in extremely poor condition with leakage'. Even in urban areas, the state administration has accepted that there's at least 25 percent of water wastage due to leakage.
Himachal Electiion Result 2022 Live: List of BJP and Congress candidates in fray
It's going to be a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress in Himachal. Both the parties are keeping their fingers crossed as the counting for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections is about to begin. But first, let take a look at the full ist of BJP and Congress candidates in fray. Check the full list here.
Mandi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Mandi is an assembly constituency in the Mandi district in the upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. This year the key candidates from the Mandi constituency were Anil Sharma (BJP), Champa Thakur (Congress), and Chet Ram (BSP).
Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news. Click here
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Top battles to look out for
Seraj
Incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has contested and won this seat since 1998. This year, he will again face Congress’ Chet Ram, whom he had defeated in the 2017 election.
Sujanpur
BJP's Captain Ranjeet Singh is fighting the poll battle against Congress' Rajinder Singh Rana in the Sujanpur constituency. In 2017, Rana defeated then-BJP candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal with a margin of 1,919 votes. Rana was a protege of Dhumal.
Haroli
Haroli is a key Congress constituency that the party has been winning despite the BJP’s growing power in the state. Congress’ Mukesh Agnihotri, the Leader of the Opposition and also a prospective chief minister, will be looking for a fifth straight win.
History of himachal Pradesh politics | IN BRIEF
Himachal Pradesh has a long political history of voting out the incumbent government. Since 1985, the BJP and the Congress have alternatively formed the government in the hill state. This year, the BJP is banking on ‘development’ work during its rule to retain power. In 2017, the BJP had won 44 seats, the Congress had won 21 seats and the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) had won only one seat. Two seats were bagged by Independent candidates.
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: What the exit polls predicted
Exist polls estimated a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress. Most of the exit polls predicted zero sears for the AAP. In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.
P-MARQ Exit Poll
This exit poll predicted a BJP victory in the Himachal elections with 34-39 seats in the 182-seat assembly. The Congress was predicted to win 28-33 seats and the AAP 0-1 seat.
India TV-Matrize Exit Poll
Another survey conducted by Matrize predicted that the governing party will retain 35–40 seats and the Congress would hold 26–31. No seats are expected to be won by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.
Good morning, readers! Welcome to the CNBCTV-18 LIVE blog where you can catch live updates on Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: All eyes are set on the outcome as the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. As many as 412 candidates are in the fray across for 68 assembly constituencies. Jairam Thakur, the current Chief Minister and BJP leader, is among the key candidates. The elections in Himachal Pradesh took place on November 12 and the results will be declared on Thursday.
The hill state witnessed an intense campaign with the BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress backing on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. The emergence of the AAP as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle.
Both the BJP and the Congress have claimed victory in the state which has had a tradition of changing governments for the past several years. If the BJP wins, then it will beat the anti-incumbency and change the trend of the alternate government in the state. Parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray.