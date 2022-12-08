Himachal Election Result Live Updates: Will Congress overthrow BJP this time? Results today

History of himachal Pradesh politics | IN BRIEF
Himachal Pradesh has a long political history of voting out the incumbent government. Since 1985, the BJP and the Congress have alternatively formed the government in the hill state. This year, the BJP is banking on ‘development’ work during its rule to retain power. In 2017, the BJP had won 44 seats, the Congress had won 21 seats and the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) had won only one seat. Two seats were bagged by Independent candidates.
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: What the exit polls predicted
Exist polls estimated a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress. Most of the exit polls predicted zero sears for the AAP. In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.
P-MARQ Exit Poll
This exit poll predicted a BJP victory in the Himachal elections with 34-39 seats in the 182-seat assembly. The Congress was predicted to win 28-33 seats and the AAP 0-1 seat.
India TV-Matrize Exit Poll
Another survey conducted by Matrize predicted that the governing party will retain 35–40 seats and the Congress would hold 26–31. No seats are expected to be won by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.
Good morning, readers! Welcome to the CNBCTV-18 LIVE blog where you can catch live updates on Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: All eyes are set on the outcome as the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. As many as 412 candidates are in the fray across for 68 assembly constituencies. Jairam Thakur, the current Chief Minister and BJP leader, is among the key candidates. The elections in Himachal Pradesh took place on November 12 and the results will be declared on Thursday.
The hill state witnessed an intense campaign with the BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress backing on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. The emergence of the AAP as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle.
Both the BJP and the Congress have claimed victory in the state which has had a tradition of changing governments for the past several years. If the BJP wins, then it will beat the anti-incumbency and change the trend of the alternate government in the state. Parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray.