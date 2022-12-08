English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Himachal Election Result Live Updates: Will Congress overthrow BJP this time? Results today

Himachal Election Result Live Updates: Will Congress overthrow BJP this time? Results today

Himachal Election Result Live Updates: Will Congress overthrow BJP this time? Results today
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 8, 2022 6:21 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Himachal Electiion Result 2022 Live: The results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will declared on Thursday, December 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am amid tight contest between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. As many as 412 candidates are contesting for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. Jairam Thakur, the current Chief Minister and BJP leader, is fighting the polls from the Seraj Assembly constituency against Congress’s Chet Ram Thakur. Exit polls have predicted a close fight between the Congress and the BJP in Himachal, with pollsters giving an edge to the ruling party over the Congress. The elections in Himachal took place in a single phase on November 12. Follow LIVE updates on the Himachal Election Result here.

Live Updates

History of himachal Pradesh politics | IN BRIEF

Himachal Pradesh has a long political history of voting out the incumbent government. Since 1985, the BJP and the Congress have alternatively formed the government in the hill state. This year, the BJP is banking on ‘development’ work during its rule to retain power. In 2017, the BJP had won 44 seats, the Congress had won 21 seats and the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) had won only one seat. Two seats were bagged by Independent candidates.

Dec 8, 2022 6:49 AM

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: What the exit polls predicted

Exist polls estimated a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress. Most of the exit polls predicted zero sears for the AAP. In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.

P-MARQ Exit Poll

This exit poll predicted a BJP victory in the Himachal elections with 34-39 seats in the 182-seat assembly. The Congress was predicted to win 28-33 seats and the AAP 0-1 seat.

India TV-Matrize Exit Poll

Another survey conducted by Matrize predicted that the governing party will retain 35–40 seats and the Congress would hold 26–31. No seats are expected to be won by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Read more here

Dec 8, 2022 6:38 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to the CNBCTV-18 LIVE blog where you can catch live updates on Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: All eyes are set on the outcome as the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. As many as 412 candidates are in the fray across for 68 assembly constituencies. Jairam Thakur, the current Chief Minister and BJP leader, is among the key candidates. The elections in Himachal Pradesh took place on November 12 and the results will be declared on Thursday. 

The hill state witnessed an intense campaign with the BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress backing on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. The emergence of the AAP as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle.

Both the BJP and the Congress have claimed victory in the state which has had a tradition of changing governments for the past several years. If the BJP wins, then it will beat the anti-incumbency and change the trend of the alternate government in the state. Parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray.

Dec 8, 2022 6:19 AM