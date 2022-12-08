Himachal election 2022: Pratibha Singh could be the next CM — who is she?

Himachal Pradesh Assemby elections 2022: Pratibha Singh is the wife of late Virbhadra Singh, the six-time CM of Himachal Pradesh, and the state Congress Chief.

The Indian National Congress has managed to secure 40 seats in the Himachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly, crossing the majority mark of 35 seats with a comfortable margin. With a Congress government all but confirmed in the state, the pot is already brewing about potential chief ministerial candidates.

One of the leading candidates to become the next chief minister of the hill state is Pratibha Singh. She is a member of parliament from the Mandi constituency. Singh is the wife of late Virbhadra Singh, the six-time CM of Himachal Pradesh. She is also the Himachal Congress President. Her son Vikramaditya Singh also won his seat at Shimla Rural for the second straight time.

“Virbhadra might not be there physically, but people had voted seeing (the) Virbhadra Singh legacy, his family members and posters of the former CM. The sole objective of Virbhadra was to ensure all-round development of Himachal and people have put their stamp of approval on his works in this election,” she told reporters today (December 8) after Congress emerged ahead in the state elections.

The 66-year-old studied at the Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Shimla and graduated from Government College for Women, Chandigarh. She first won her LS seat in 2004 from Mandi. In 2009, she gave up her seat for her husband. She won the seat again in the 2013 in the bye-elections and has managed to hold on to it since then. A member on the Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, Singh has also worked on various social causes for women and orphans.