Himachal Assembly election exit poll results 2022: BJP to win with reduced majority

The Himachal exit poll results 2022 are out, with all major polls predicting a thin majority for the BJP. If average is to be calculated, BJP stands with 36 seats, Congress with 29 seats, AAP getting zero seats and others getting three only.

The exit polls predicted a difficult battle for the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh, with most of them showing the saffron party winning with a reduced margin.

P-MARQ Exit Poll

This exit poll predicted a BJP victory in the Himachal elections with 34-39 seats in the 182-seat assembly. The Congress was predicted to win 28-33 seats and the AAP 0-1 seat.

India TV-Matrize Exit Poll

Another survey conducted by Matrize predicted that the governing party will retain 35–40 seats and the Congress would hold 26–31. No seats are expected to be won by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll

Another such survey by Jan Ki Baat gave the ruling party 32-40 seats; the Congress 27-34 seats. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is predicted to win 0 seats.

Times Now-ETG Exit Polls

According to this exit poll, BJP will dominate the Himachal elections with 38 seats. It was expected that Congress will win 28 seats and the AAP zero.

NEWSX Exit Poll

Based on this one poll, the BJP is predicted to gain 32–40 seats. In accordance with the survey, Congress was expected to win 27–34 seats, with AAP receiving 0 seats.

Zee News-BARC Exit Poll

As per this exit poll, the BJP will win the Himachal elections by 35–40 seats. The AAP was expected to win 0-3 seats, while the Congress was expected to win 20–25 seats.

Axis My India Exit Poll

This is the only poll that gives a clear majority to Congress. The grand old party is expected to win anywhere between 30-40 seats whereas BJP would win 24-34 seats. As per the poll, AAP would fail to open its seats.

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll

The most unique prediction among polls is by Today's Chanakya which predicted a tie between BJP and the Congress with both getting 33 seats. AAP and others will fail to garner any seats, as per this poll.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling BJP had won 44 seats, Congress 21 seats, and others three seats.