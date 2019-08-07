Business
Highest number of Bills passed in one session in 10 years: PRS Legislative
Updated : August 07, 2019 09:28 AM IST
One of the high points of the session was the nod to the government's major restructuring plan for Jammu and Kashmir scrapping Article 370 and reorganising the state into two Union Territories.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more