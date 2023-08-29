High drama unfolds at Maharashtra Mantralaya as protestors jump on safety nets 

CNBC TV18
The protestors at the Mantralaya were demanding a hike in compensation for the people affected by a dam project. Police dragged away over 40 individuals.

By Anushka Sharma  Aug 29, 2023 8:02:29 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
A scene of high drama unfolded at the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 29, as a group of protestors gathered on the first-floor safety net, demanding a hike in compensation for the people affected by a dam project.

In response, the police apprehended over 40 individuals, an official confirmed. Both police personnel and officials present at the scene tried to disperse the crowd, the official recounted.


"Protestors shouting slogans and carrying placards approached the safety net (on the first floor of the main Mantralaya building) in the afternoon. Police personnel and officers present at the spot tried to drag them away," the official said.

As a precautionary measure, safety nets have been set up within the main Mantralaya building to deter any potential suicide attempts. To control the escalating situation, State Minister Dadaji Bhuse spoke to the protesting farmers within the premises of the Mantralaya building.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "I had called the farmers here today. They have had a meeting with State Minister Dada Bhuse. A review of their issues will be done in 15 days, and a resolution will be found."

The agitation was staged at around 3.30 pm within the state secretariat and was led by an action committee representing those affected by the Upper Wardha dam project situated in Morshi, Amravati district, as per the official.

The protestors demanded an increase in the compensation for land acquired for the dam and sought government jobs for the project-affected people, he said.

Providing further details, the official explained, "Mumbai Police detained more than 40 persons for staging the protest, and the process for registering an offence was underway at Marine Drive police station."

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Pawar said the incident might have been avoided had the government been more responsive to the concerns of the farming community.

"If the government had heard the voices of the farmers before they jumped (on the protective net in Mantralaya), then such a thing would not have happened today. The government should hear the problems being faced by the farmers despite the fact that doing such a protest in Mantralaya is not right. The drought situation in Maharashtra is dangerous..." he said.

