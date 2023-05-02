Why ‘The Kerala Story’ sparked a political storm ahead of its release

The Kerala Story controversy: CM Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the sangh parivar of aiming to sow 'poisonous seeds of communalism' across the state through this Hindi film. The film's trailer claims that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist group ISIS.

The upcoming Hindi film, The Kerala Story, which is scheduled to hit theatres on May 5, has already stirred controversy ahead of its release. The film has fuelled a political storm in Kerala. The movie, directed by Sudipto Sen, is drawing severe criticism from both ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Opposition Congress for allegedly promoting the sangh parivar’s communal agenda in Kerala.

Produced by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited and featuring Adah Sharma in the lead role the film has been cleared by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with A certificate. The board also directed the makers to delete 10 scenes.

Since the release of its trailer, the movie has been in the eye of storm for promoting BJP’s love jihad agenda in Kerala. The film's trailer claims that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist group ISIS. The movie has drawn criticism for portraying the state of Kerala in bad light.

"Let me stress, I am not calling for a ban on the film. Freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused. But Keralites have every right to say loud and clear that this is a misrepresentation of our reality,” Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted on Monday, May 1.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the sangh parivar of aiming to sow "poisonous seeds of communalism" throughout the state in an effort to create religious strife. The BJP, on the other hand, has criticised the stance of the Kerala CM and ruling CPI(M) for using cinema to spread sectarianism in the state and create divisions.

A ban on the movie, according to the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), is pointless because it can still be watched on OTT platforms.

The Kerala State Committee of Muslim Youth League has announced that anyone who can corroborate the "allegations" made in the movie will receive a reward of Rs 1 crore. On the other hand, right-wing activist and founder of the Hindu Seva Kendra, Pratheesh Viswanath, has offered Rs 10 crore to prove that no one from Kerala has joined ISIS.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, May 3, the Supreme Court rejected a petition to impose a ban the release of the film, stating that the certification should be challenged through the appropriate forum. The petitioner argued that the film constituted hate speech and audio-visual propaganda.

Writer-director Sudipto Sen's previous movies include Aasma, Lucknow Times and The Last Monk. It remains to be seen whether The Kerala Story will face any further obstacles before its release.