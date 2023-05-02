Why ‘The Kerala Story’ sparked a political storm ahead of its release

The Kerala Story controversy: CM Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the sangh parivar of aiming to sow 'poisonous seeds of communalism' across the state through this Hindi film. The film's trailer claims that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist group ISIS.
The upcoming Hindi film, The Kerala Story, which is scheduled to hit theatres on May 5, has already stirred controversy ahead of its release. The film has fuelled a political storm in Kerala. The movie, directed by Sudipto Sen, is drawing severe criticism from both ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Opposition Congress for allegedly promoting the sangh parivar’s communal agenda in Kerala.
Produced by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited and featuring Adah Sharma in the lead role the film has been cleared by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with A certificate. The board also directed the makers to delete 10 scenes.