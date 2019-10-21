'Movie time' to poem translation, here's what PM Modi was up to during the weekend
Updated : October 21, 2019 10:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bollywood actors and directors on Saturday and discussed initiatives to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The prime minister on Sunday said that attempts were being made to demonise technology, saying the effort should instead be to harness its potential to transform people's lives.
Modi on Sunday released a Tamil translation of his poem on his conversation with the ocean at Mamallapuram during his recent visit for the informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jingping.
