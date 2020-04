Unlike many other states, the Maharashtra government announced a state-wide lockdown before any directions from the central government. Other important decisions like shutting down intrastate and interstate borders for vehicular movement, shutting down flights in the state as well as shutting down religious places were also taken to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The decisions were taken on March 23 when Maharashtra had a total of 74 positive cases.

Since the state of Maharashtra houses many important industries, it is important for the state government to not only focus on enforcing the lockdown but have a plan ready for the recovery of the economy as the state comes out of the lockdown. After all, Maharashtra contributes 13 percent to the national industrial output.

Additionally, the financial capital of the country -- Mumbai -- is located in the Maharashtra’s jurisdiction, making it even more important for the state to have a sound exit strategy.

Health

The Maharashtra government has primarily focussed on increasing the number of tests done each day to identify COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra has conducted the highest number of tests of all states in the country. These tests are being conducted in 17 government and 15 private venereal disease research laboratories, or VDRLs. The state also soon plans to start Rapid Random Testing in vulnerable geographical pockets of the state.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also decided to selectively test asymptomatic high-risk people, adhering to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines to test all asymptomatic high-risk contacts, including family members, between the fifth and 14th day of suspected exposure.

The state has also decided to segregate COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 hospitals to prevent any coronavirus positive patient to come in contact with others.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appointed a task force to recommend a management protocol for serious COVID-19 patients in critical care hospitals. The state health department has set up two committees to analyse deaths due to coronavirus and measures to reduce mortality.

One of the two committees will concentrate exclusively on Mumbai and the other one will focus on the rest of Maharashtra.

The state has also appointed experts for dialysis, cardiac arrest and diabetes at COVID-19 hospitals. In addition to procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, Maharashtra has started in-house sanitizer production.

Apart from increasing the quarantine and isolation capacity, the state government has also started door-to-door testing for COVID-19 patients in containment zones.

Maharashtra has also sought permission from the central government to allow experimental trials of plasma treatment and BCG vaccine to treat COVID-19 cases.

A doctor takes a swab test during a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai, India, Saturday.

Economy

When the lockdown gets lifted the biggest challenge for all state governments would be to revive and push the stalled economy. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has said that the state's economy will be given momentum in phases during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Maharashtra government has appointed a seven-member cabinet committee under the leadership of deputy chief minister and finance minister Pawar to formulate a revival plan for the stalled economy. The committee will look at measures for gradual lifting up of the lockdown and restore the economic, industrial and social activities in the state.

Public works minister Ashok Chavan, food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, water resources minister Jayant Patil, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, urban development minister Eknath Shinde, transport minister Anil Parab will be part of the sub-committee.

Maharashtra has also set up a team of 11 experts from various sectors, including HDFC’s Deepak Parekh and economist Ajit Ranade, to study economic activity and the impact of the lockdown. This expert group will provide suggestions to the state cabinet committee.

In a move towards gradually opening up Maharashtra’s economy, the state government has released a list of industries which would be given relaxations to function from April 20.

Amongst the sectors that will be allowed to resume activities include movement of cargo, functioning of commercial and private establishments, industries operating in rural areas, manufacturing in special economic zones and industries townships only in non-containment zones. The state government has also allowed construction of roads, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, renewable energy projects and all urgent pre-monsoon related work.

Agriculture

Agriculture is considered to be the backbone of Maharashtra’s economy contributing significantly to the national agri produce as well. Since the agriculture sector is responsible for the supply of essentials like fruits and vegetables there were no restrictions put on the sector during the lockdown.

As part of the state notification giving out certain guidelines for relaxation of the lockdown, Maharashtra has said that all shops dealing in agri machinery, spare parts and repair can restart work from April 20. Also manufacturing, distribution and retail of agri products like fertilisers, pesticides and seeds will be allowed to remain open.

Society

Announcement of the nationwide lockdown left people in doubt about accessing supplies of essential services. Thackrey through his video address kept assuring everyone that the state has enough stock of essentials and medicines and that there was no need of panic buying.

For the poor and homeless, the state government also started Shiv Bhojan Thalis at Rs 5. The Government also said that it would be giving 3 kg wheat at Rs 8 per kilogramme and 2 kg rice at Rs 12 per kg to orange ration card holders.

According to the state government, more than 1 crore families have benefitted through the public distribution system of rice. The state government has also from time to time kept seeking supply of pulses and food grains from the central government.

Migrant labour

Maharashtra being one of the most industrial states in the country, it attracts migrant labourers in large numbers. Since the beginning of the lockdown, Thackrey asked all migrant labourers in the state to stay where they were and not to try and go back to their respective states. He assured all migrant labourers that state government would take care of them and requested all other states to take care of migrants from Maharashtra stuck in their respective states.

Maharashtra announced a package of Rs 45 crors to take care of food, shelter and medical requirements of migrant labourers. The state government has also set up 262 relief camps which will provide food and shelter to over 5 lakh migrant workers. It also announced provisions for three meals a day to over 7 lakh migrant labourers and homeless people.

As the lockdown in the country was extended until May 3 and migrant labourers gathered at a Mumbai railway station in the hope of going back to their hometowns, Thackrey assured them that the state is in talk with the central government and will work out a solution for their issues.