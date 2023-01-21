Here is how the new Parliament Building looks

The new Parliament building is set in a way to co-exist with the old Parliament building. The new building is likely to open by the end of January. It was due to be completed by November last year.

1.

The new Parliament building is an icon of India’s democratic spirit, and it sits at the heart of Central Vista. The building has been modified to a large extent to suit the purpose of a modern Parliament.

2. The new building is set in a way to co-exist with the old one and the building will work together as an ensemble. This is expected to facilitate the smooth and efficient functioning of the Parliament.

3. The New Central Lounge is being created to complement the open courtyard and it will be a place for the members to interact. The open courtyard also features the national tree, the Banyan tree.

4. The new Lok Sabha will be three times bigger housing 888 seats. It will be much bigger with ample seating space for the MPs. The new Lok Sabha is based on the Peacock theme.

5. A larger Rajya Sabha Hall has also been created with up to 384 seats. The new hall is based on the Lotus theme, India’s national flower.

6. The new state-of-the-art Constitutional Hall symbolically and physically puts the Indian citizens at the heart of our democracy.

7. The new Parliament Building will be energy-efficient and it is a Platinum-rated green building. The building will symbolise India's commitment towards environmental sustainability.

8. The new Parliament building will be completely accessible for people with disabilities to promote inclusivity. With easy and clear access people with disabilities will be able to move around freely and independently.

