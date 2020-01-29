Politics
Here is all you need to know about today’s Bharat Bandh
Updated : January 29, 2020 12:42 PM IST
The initial call for the strike was reportedly given by Maulana Sajjad Nomani of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.
At the core of the protests is the belief that the government is out to disenfranchise Muslims and strip them of their nationality.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more