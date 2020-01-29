Here is all you need to know about today’s Bharat Bandh

Security has been beefed up in Gujarat, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh as the country witnesses another shutdown. The protest is against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

What is Bharat Bandh?

While the initial call for the strike was reportedly given by Maulana Sajjad Nomani of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), various other organisations have come in support of the shutdown.

What is the protest against

At the core of the protests is the belief that the government is out to disenfranchise Muslims and strip them of their nationality using a combination of the CAA, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Despite the government claiming that no Indian citizen will be deprived of their constitutional right to citizenship, many allege that the CAA and NRC will exclude a section of society based on faith.

Who is supporting the shutdown

The organisations that have come forward in support of the shutdown include Surat-based NGO Versatile Minorities Forum (VMF), Bahujan Kranti Morcha, National Association of Street Vendors of India Surat chapter and the Textile Market Workers' Union.

How will it impact