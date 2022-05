Here are key Rajya Sabha MPs who will miss the race this time

Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 seats will be held on June 10 due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August. Some of the prominent leaders retiring are Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh and Kapil Sibal, and BSP's Satish Chandra Misra.

Members are retiring between June 21 and August 1.

While 11 seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each are retiring from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

Most of the new members who get elected are likely to vote in the President's election, due sometime in July.

Also read | Rajya Sabha polls: List of candidates nominated by major parties so far

Here's the list of some prominent Rajya Sabha MPs who didn't get tickets this time:

BJP

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Prakash Javadekar

Suresh Prabhu

MJ Akbar

OP Mathur

Dushyant Gautam

Vinay Sahastrabuddhe

Shiv Pratap Shukla

Congress

Ghulam Nab Azad

Anand Sharma

Ambika Soni

Samajwadi Party

Sanjay Seth

Syed Zafar Islam

DMK

TKS Elangovan

RJD

Sharad Yadav

JD(U)

RCP Singh