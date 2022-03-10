Henglep Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Henglep Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Henglep is an assembly constituency in the Churachandpur district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Henglep legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Henglep was won by T Thangzalam Haokip of the BJP.

He defeated INC's T Manga Vaiphei.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's T Manga Vaiphei.

In the 2017 assembly polls, T Thangzalam Haokip garnered 8438 votes, securing 35.48 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 268 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.13 percent.The total number of voters in the Henglep constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Henglep constituency has a literacy level of 82.78 percent.