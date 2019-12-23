Politics
Hemant Soren wins from both Jharkhand seats
Updated : December 23, 2019 09:38 PM IST
Soren defeated Jharkhand Welfare Minister Lois Marandi in Dumka seat
Soren also retained the Barhait assembly seat, defeating BJP candidate Simon Malto by over 25,000 votes
