Politics
Hemant Soren to take oath today as Jharkhand chief minister
Updated : December 29, 2019 12:13 PM IST
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Morabadi ground in Ranchi at 2 pm.
The swearing-in ceremony is turning out to be an opposition show of strength as a host of leaders across the political spectrum are likely to attend.
