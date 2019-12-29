Hemant Soren takes oath Jharkhand chief minister

Hemant Soren, took oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand amid opposition show of strength, in Ranchi on Sunday. Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Morabadi ground in Ranchi at 2 pm.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, were present among others on the occasion.

Along with Hemant Soren, three other MLAs also took oath as ministers.

Other leaders of different political parties who attended the ceremony include CPM's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, NCP chief Sharad Pawar among others.