Politics
Hemant Soren takes oath Jharkhand chief minister
Updated : December 29, 2019 03:12 PM IST
The swearing-in ceremony took place at Morabadi ground in Ranchi at 2 pm.
Along with Hemant Soren, three other MLAs also took oath as ministers.
The Congress, the JMM and the Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance won 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.
