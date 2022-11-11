Homepolitics news

Hemant Soren says JMM has support of 52 MLAs and will reach 75 by next Jharkhand polls

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party by saying that his party Jharkahand Mukti Morcha will have 75 MLAs in the next state Assembly elections from the current 52.

"They (BJP) think they can end our political careers by putting me in jail and levelling accusations? Neither our image will be tarnished nor our political power will decrease. Currently we are at 52 in terms of support from MLAs but next time we'll come with 75," Soren said.
On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate issued a fresh summons to Soren to appear before it in Ranchi on November 17 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.
The ED has arrested Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others -- local muscleman Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash -- in this case.
The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.
With inputs from PTI
