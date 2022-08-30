Jharkhand crisis: UPA MLAs shifting to Chhattisgarh as Governor delays decision on Hemant Soren disqualification

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Hemant Soren's JMM believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from it and from the Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner similar to Maharashtra and there is a need to ringfence the legislators in a safe haven.

As Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais is delaying his decision on the disqualification of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in office-of-profit row, ruling United Progressive Alliance is shifting its MLAs to neighbouring Chhattisgarh fearing horse-trading by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The MLAs were seen leaving Soren's residence in two buses towards the Ranchi airport where a flight has been booked for them to Raipur, sources said. Soren himself is seen on one of the buses.

"No unforeseen incident is going to take place. We are ready for everything, the situation is under our control. I will let you know if I will also go with the MLAs," said Soren.

The Election Commission has recommended Soren's disqualification as an MLA for violating Section 9 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The clause states that a person shall be disqualified if and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government. The issue was referred to the Governor and by him to the EC, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the Governor who in turn shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion.

The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

