Heirok Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Heirok Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Heirok is an assembly constituency in the Thoubal district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur. The Heirok legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections,

Heirok was won by Thokchom Radheshyam Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Moirangthem Okendro.

Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Moirangthem Okendro.In the 2017 assembly polls, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh garnered 13389 votes, securing 46.63 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1647 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.74 percent. The total number of voters in the Heirok constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Heirok constituency has a literacy level of 74.47 percent.