Heingang Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Heingang Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Heingang is an assembly constituency in the Imphal East district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Heingang legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Heingang was won by Nongthombam Biren Singh of the BJP. He defeated TMC's Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's N Biren.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nongthombam Biren Singh garnered 10439 votes, securing 38.11 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1206 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.4 percent.

The Heingang constituency has a literacy level of 81.95 percent.