Hebbal Election Results LIVE | Congress incumbent Byrathi Suresh wins seat by 30,000 vote margin

Hebbal, situated in Bangalore district, is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly Constituencies in Bengaluru region and Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka. Hebbal is part of Bangalore North Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and is categorised as General Urban.

Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Suresh BS, also known as Byrathi Suresh, won this seat by 30,754 votes leaving behind BJP's Jagadeesha Katta KS, son of former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu. The BJP was aiming to regain its stronghold in the Hebbal constituency, which it had lost to the Indian National Congress (INC) in 2018.

Hebbal is formed by carving out Shivajinagar and Malleswaram assembly segments. The elections in Hebbal are primarily driven by political party and candidate personalities. Educated and affluent voters tend to prioritise state and national issues, while vulnerable groups often receive various freebies and doles from candidates. Additionally, the personal connection between the candidates and voters plays a significant role in determining the election outcome.

Billionaire landlord and former chief minister Siddaramaiah's follower Congress' Suresh Byrathi won this seat in 2018, toppling BJP which one in 2008, 2013 and 2016 elections - though with different candidates.

Suresh BS defeated the BJP candidate YA Narayanaswamy by a significant margin of 21,140 votes. The Hebbal constituency, in 2018, had a total of 265,312 electors, comprising 136,712 males and 128,561 females. Additionally, there were 39 voters registered under the third gender category.

Following the 2018 polls, a coalition government was formed by the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) and the Indian National Congress (INC), with HD Kumaraswamy serving as the Chief Minister.

However, in 2019, the coalition government faced a collapse due to the resignations of 13 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs. Subsequently, the BJP formed a government, with BS Yediyurappa assuming the position of Chief Minister. In 2021, BS Yediyurappa resigned from the CM's post, leading to the appointment of Basavaraj Bommai as the new Chief Minister.